SEC leans towards investors

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is giving proxy advisers a nod. Chairman Gary Gensler said on Tuesday that the regulator would consider drafting a new proposal to oversee firms that recommend how shareholders should vote in contentious situations, while not enforcing Trump-era rules on these proxy advisers. He’s on the right track.

The SEC in 2019 introduced rules that aimed to change the way these research firms operate. Some requirements, like forcing proxy firms to disclose conflicts, were helpful. But others risked making their work as a check on corporate boards irrelevant. For example, the new rules required proxy firms to have their views vetted by companies before they were published.

Proxy firms are imperfect. They are often paid by those who have a big stake in the outcomes on which they are advising. But if stakeholders need an example of how they can be useful, look no further than Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), where proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services backed read more little-known hedge fund Engine No. 1’s successful push for board changes . An SEC that’s focused on investors could use proxy advisers as an advocate. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Harry Potter casts lasting spell over Bloomsbury read more

Ferrero takes a $500 mln ride on Wagon Wheels read more

Macau’s eager gamblers offer glimpse of the future read more

IPOs give new meaning to Down Under read more

Blackstone crashes its own hotel party read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.