NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Venture capitalists might be down, but they’re not exactly out. A new report from data outfit PitchBook and trade group National Venture Capital Association shows that U.S. investment firms that fund new companies did even fewer deals in the second quarter this year than in the already-sluggish first quarter. Higher rates meant valuations are down across the board too, with one exception: the earliest stage companies. The technology investment bubble hasn’t fully burst – it has just moved.

These comparatively nascent companies seem largely immune to the venture downturn. So far in 2023, the median pre-money price VCs ascribed to seed-stage startups was $10.9 million – the highest level in a decade, according to the report. That is up four-fold since 2006. While that isn’t a full reflection of valuation, necessarily, it’s instructive. Valuing startup companies can be somewhat of a crapshoot, and often the pot of new firms gets the same treatment. An investor might take a 10% stake in all of them at a specific price, so directionally the overall pre-money value can be like an index.

That seems a world away from late-stage startups, which are feeling the squeeze. Their need for new cash was nearly three times higher than the available supply last quarter, according to the report. Data from equity management platform Carta reflecting 13,000 recent funding rounds suggests that valuations for Series C and D startups last quarter were 23% and 59% lower than in the beginning of 2021, respectively.

A largely frozen market for initial public offerings is partly to blame. That has hobbled investors’ confidence in their ability to exit positions. Some issues with late-stage valuations have also caused big problems, including for Tiger Global, making others shier. Many investors who had favored mature startups have flocked to earlier-stage companies as an alternative, hoping they can hold those positions for longer – perhaps even until the IPO market kicks back into high gear. So the competition is going up.

Companies raising seed rounds in today’s market might command higher prices in part because they are better prepared. But it’s unlikely that today’s cohort of seed-stage startups is so markedly superior to predecessors that it warrants record high prices. A newfound focus on seed companies could just be VCs’ latest justification for keeping the tech bubble afloat.

