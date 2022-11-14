













SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When John Major was Britain’s prime minister, he asked Boris Yeltsin how the Russian economy was doing “in one word”. Yeltsin, then Russia’s president, replied: “good”. Major asked him to elaborate in two words. “Not good”, Yeltsin quipped.

As the leaders of the Group of 20 large economies gather in Indonesia this week, it is tempting to give a similar assessment of the state of the world. In one word, things are “hellish”. In two, though, they are “not hellish”.

There are many negatives: a frying planet, a global economic crisis, conflict in Ukraine, and the beginnings of a cold war between the West and China. But there are positives too: Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing, autocrats are struggling, and carbon emissions are likely to peak earlier than previously expected.

HIGHWAY TO HELL

It is easy to find reasons for gloom and doom in what is being called a “polycrisis”.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has created an energy and food emergency. That is fuelling a global economic downturn.

Inflation was already building before the war, partly because the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and partly because central banks injected cheap money into the economy for over a decade. There was also a massive build-up of debt, both by governments and the private sector, in China and developing countries as well as rich ones.

The Ukraine conflict has made inflation and debt even worse. Central banks are pushing up interest rates and governments can’t borrow so freely, as Britain’s short-term Prime Minister Liz Truss found out.

The 2020s could turn out to be a lost decade for many of the world’s economies. Debt distress and poverty will rise. Politics at home and abroad will get more poisonous.

Relations between the world’s rich democracies and China were bad, even before Russia invaded Ukraine. But Chinese President Xi Jinping’s tacit support for Putin has made things worse – as has the increasing tension over Taiwan.

America and the People’s Republic are beginning to decouple their economies, as neither wants to be dependent on the other if there’s a conflict. While it makes sense for the two to selectively disengage in strategic industries such as commodities and advanced semiconductors, a broader trade war would push up inflation and further depress global economic prospects.

The conflict in Ukraine and the early stages of a cold war with China mean it’s hard to get global consensus on anything. The G20, whose members include China, India and Russia, played a big role tackling the 2008 global financial crisis. However, it seems unlikely to achieve anything substantial now despite the world’s huge problems.

Similarly, the United Nations climate conference currently underway in Egypt is unlikely to agree much in the formal talks. In Paris in 2015 countries committed to limit temperature rises to well below 2 degrees Celsius – and ideally 1.5 degrees – above pre-industrial levels. But the planet is currently heading to 2.4 to 2.8 degrees, according to a U.N. report. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres rightly calls this the “highway to climate hell”.

REASONS FOR HOPE

Still, there are glimmers of light in the gloom. Russia is losing in Ukraine. Last week it ordered its troops to abandon Kherson, a strategic city in the south of the country. Meanwhile Xi, Putin’s most important ally, has opposed the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

When this terrible conflict comes to an end, the West will need to help rebuild Ukraine. It would also be wise to bring Russia in from the cold, to cut the risk of it descending into a nuclear-armed failed state. If the West does these things, it will emerge stronger and safer.

Meanwhile, the war has strengthened the alliance between America, Europe and like-minded countries across the world. The G20 has declined. But the Group of Seven major industrial economies are working more closely together. Relations between the G7 countries and South Korea, Australia and India are also getting stronger.

Xi has entrenched himself as China’s autocrat. But strongmen elsewhere are struggling. Donald Trump’s chance of making a comeback as U.S. president took a knock after last week’s midterm elections, while Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was defeated.

Liberal democracies are suffering around the world. But autocracy is not a better system. Authoritarian leaders often make bad errors. For example, Xi’s “dynamic-zero” policy of trying to limit Covid-19 and his attacks on entrepreneurs have harmed the country’s growth prospects.

One positive side effect is that China will be less powerful than previously expected and so less of a threat to its neighbours and the West.

There are even reasons to be hopeful on climate change. The war has accelerated the world’s embrace of renewable energy and shift away from fossil fuels, according to the International Energy Agency. Slower economic growth this decade will further curb carbon emissions.

While it would be good if the United States and China could cooperate on battling global warming, competition can also be beneficial. America’s Inflation Reduction Act will pour $369 billion into incentives for clean technology. This will drive down the costs.

The G7 is also pushing a green alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, to help countries in the Global South go green faster. A partnership with Indonesia is expected to be announced at the G20 this week.

America and its allies still haven’t found the $1 trillion developing countries apart from China need each year to drive this green industrial revolution. But there is increasing pressure on the World Bank and other multilateral development banks to perform part of this task. French President Emmanuel Macron last week added his voice to the idea.

Another way of summarising the state of the world – this time in four words – would be: “good, bad, and ugly.” The G20 may not be an effective forum for action for now. But that should not stop the G7 and like-minded countries coming together to minimise the bad and the ugly, while maximising the good.

