













HONG KONG, Feb 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's Shein is aiming high. The online clothing retailer is confident it can generate $7.5 billion in profit in 2025 on the back of doubling sales to $58.5 billion, according to the Financial Times, citing a presentation shown to investors as it gears up for an initial public offering. That's well above annual revenue and profit forecasts, Refinitiv data shows, for brick-and-mortar rivals Inditex (ITX.MC), known for its Zara brand, and Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing (9983.T).

Shein’s top-line growth slowed from 57% in 2021 to 45% last year; the company expects that to continue, with its 2025 target implying average annual expansion of 37%. That still trounces the single-digit pace expected at its global competitors. Meanwhile, Shein's projected 13% profit margin dwarfs that of web retailers like China's JD.com (9618.HK).

Rising costs and new competition make that a stretch. The $118 billion PDD (PDD.O) recently rolled out its Temu shopping service; it is now the most downloaded app in the United States. To hit its financial goals, Shein will probably have to adapt its business model to include more premium labels and allow third parties to sell products via its app.

Using the same 2.4 times forecast 2025 sales multiple the Inditex enterprise trades on, Shein's valuation could top $140 billion. The company has talked the talk; now it has to walk the catwalk. (By Robyn Mak)

