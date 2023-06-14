













LONDON, June 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wael Sawan’s big debut is here. The new Chief Executive of $195 billion Shell (SHEL.L) on Wednesday crystallised a well-flagged strategy that will make it more like U.S. rivals like Chevron (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), while attempting to retain its credibility with investors more focused on environmental, social and governance concerns. He risks getting stuck in the middle.

It’s no coincidence that Sawan chose to launch his first capital markets day in New York. He has stressed that Shell, currently trading around five times expected 2024 earnings compared to twice that for its U.S. peers, merits more generosity. One part of his fix is to up payouts to shareholders to 30% to 40% of cash flow from operations, against 20% to 30% now. Shell will hike its dividend by 15% and spend $1 billion more on buybacks, starting in the second quarter.

The red meat for fossil fuel-mad investors, however, is his production targets. Sawan refrained from setting new targets for oil production cuts, pledging to “stabilise” output through 2030, effectively retiring a goal set in 2021 to reduce output by 1% to 2% annually from a 2019 peak. While the latter target is seen internally as having been achieved through divestments, according to a person familiar with the matter, it’s still a shift.

At the same time, Sawan wants to flag he hasn’t forgotten climate change. He will invest $10 billion to $15 billion in so-called low-carbon solutions like biofuels and hydrogen between 2023 and 2025. That suggests a quiet retreat from areas like wind and solar, where European rivals BP (BP.L) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) have set themselves 2030 capacity targets and which are seen as less profitable.

The problem is Sawan’s red meat may still seem a bit undercooked for oil-mad investors. Chevron plans to grow oil and gas production by more than 3% annually through 2027, but Jefferies reckons Shell’s compound annual growth will only hit 2% to 2030, and only if discoveries in Namibia make progress. Shell’s payout ratio is also still a far cry from its own historic levels, and Chevron’s 90% in the first quarter. Analysts had priced in a 25% increase in dividend per share this year, per Refinitiv forecasts.

Equally, Wednesday’s plan will disappoint climate-focused shareholders, who currently form roughly 15% of Shell’s investor register based on recent votes on emission cuts. While a shift in low carbon definitions muddy the picture, the assumed new target for low-carbon yearly spend looks similar to what Shell already did in 2022. Forecasters like the International Energy Agency reckon oil demand will peak before the end of the decade, and government and private capital interest in renewables isn’t going away.

Shell shares have outperformed both U.S. and European rivals since Sawan took over in January. But the muted reaction to his big pivot on Wednesday may suggest investors aren’t assuming the company’s valuation gap closes any time soon.

Follow @ywchen1 on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Shell is holding a Capital Markets Day on June 14 in New York City.

In a new financial framework announced ahead of the investor conference starting at 1230 GMT, the UK oil major said it would increase overall shareholder distribution to 30% to 40% of cash flow from operations, from 20% to 30% previously.

The group also announced a 15% hike in its dividend, and an increase in the rate of its share buyback programme to at least $5 billion, from $4 billion in recent quarters. The policies will start from the second quarter of 2023.

Shell shares were up 0.5% at 27.3 euros as of 0845 GMT.

Editing by George Hay and Pranav Kiran











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.