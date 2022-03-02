Shell’s deal Down Under blows more ill wind at AGL
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MELBOURNE, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fossil-fuel companies are not all created equal, as Shell’s latest investment in Australia shows. The oil producer’s agreement to buy a 49% stake in WestWind Energy Development will help its new partner speed up deployment of almost 5 gigawatts of renewable projects. It puts coal-heavy power provider AGL Energy up against a stiffer breeze.
The country’s largest electricity generator and retailer is so short on cash it had to pay recent dividends in stock. It also set up a fund read more to try and attract the money needed to switch from coal, having devoted no capital expenditure to renewables since 2016, per activist shareholder Snowcap Research.
Shell, meanwhile, generated $45 billion of cash flow last year thanks to rising oil prices, and it plans to spend barely half that amount this year on new projects and such. The faster that wind and solar farms are brought online Down Under, the worse AGL’s coal-heavy portfolio will perform, exacerbating its dilemma. That should help make a takeover bid led by Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) all the more appealing. read more . (By Antony Currie)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Target’s steady aim is underappreciated read more
Cerberus changes Albertsons packaging, again read more
Flutter’s UK wobble adds to U.S. IPO logic read more
Abrdn turnaround faces trickier times read more
Canada’s mobile merger follows U.S. lead read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.