Shiseido finds less can be more in makeup

A woman passes Japanese cosmetics company Shiseido's counter at a department store in Tokyo January 15, 2010. Shiseido said it will buy U.S.-based Bare Escentuals Inc for $1.7 billion in a bid to revamp its global brand and expand in North America. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao (JAPAN - Tags: EMPLOYMENT BUSINESS) - GM1E61F16OC01

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Japan’s Shiseido (4911.T) is going for a simpler aesthetic. The $25 billion cosmetics and beauty group said on Thursday that it will sell American makeup brands bareMinerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier for $700 million to private equity firm Advent International. The deal is part of the company’s broader pivot to high-end skincare.

On the face of it, not much will change. The three brands’ combined sales totalled 45 billion yen ($407 million) in the fiscal year ended December, or about 5% of Japanese group’s total top line. But the Americas region, while recovering quickly, remains a financial drag. In the first half of 2021, the division posted an operating loss of 9.1 billion yen.

Refocusing its vast portfolio should help. Earlier this year, the company said it will sell its personal care unit and partially end its licensing contract for its Dolce & Gabbana beauty products. But others are also keen to tap into the fast-growing and higher-margin skincare business too, meaning Shiseido faces plenty of fresh-faced competition. (By Sharon Lam)

Editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin

