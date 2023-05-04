













TORONTO, May 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shopify (SHOP.TO) is finding that simpler is better after all. The Canadian e-commerce firm said on Thursday that it is cutting staff by 20% and selling its logistics arm to freight company Flexport in exchange for a 13% equity interest, to add to Shopify's existing small stake. Investors welcomed the move: Shares of the company led by Tobias Lütke shot up over 20% in morning trade.

At first glance it's a U-turn. Shopify wanted to build out its own logistics business, and now it's leaving that job to Flexport instead. That said, Shopify already uses partnerships with other companies to expand in hard-to-crack areas like fintech, including with payments giant Stripe and buy-now-pay-later company Affirm (AFRM.O). Customers will still get access to delivery services through the Flexport alliance – while investors get the perks of an asset-light balance sheet.

Crucially, it frees up Lütke's firm to focus on the fight against Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Although Shopify said on Thursday that first-quarter revenue rose 25% year-on-year, beating analyst expectations, Shopify's small-business customers are under pressure from rising interest rates. That makes it a good time to go back to basics. (By Sharon Lam)

