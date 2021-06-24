Siemens’ digital hype lacks ambition

The Siemens logo is shown on a new Siemens Charger locomotive as it comes into service as part of the Coaster Fleet in Oceanside, California, U.S., February 8, 2021.

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is taking a step from the physical world of engineering to the realm of bits and bytes. Laying out his vision on Thursday read more for the 115 billion euro German giant, new Chief Executive Roland Busch promised 5%-7% annual revenue growth based on buzzword-laden new markets for its Smart Infrastructure and Digital Industries divisions, which help make cities and factories more efficient. After a storming 50% share price rise in the last year, investors were underwhelmed: the stock was down 1% by mid-morning.

Part of Busch’s problem is that his new targets are close to what analysts were already expecting. The top end of the new range delivers 6 billion euros of additional revenue by 2025. Assuming constant margins, that translates into nearly 1 billion euros of extra EBITDA. The projection, however, is a fraction lower than the 13.4 billion euros of EBITDA analysts have already pencilled in for that year. Busch’s new-fangled vision may not be ambitious enough. (By Ed Cropley)

