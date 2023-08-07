An offshore wind turbine of the Siemens Gamesa company is seen from the Telde coast on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Siemens Energy’s (ENR1n.DE) growing wind woes will have wider repercussions. The $13 billion German group unveiled on Monday a 2.2 billion euro ($2.4 billion) charge because of quality issues linked to its troubled wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa. The charges will lead to a net loss of 4.5 billion euros for the fiscal year to the end of September 2023, more than three times what Jefferies analysts had expected.

For hard-pressed Siemens Energy investors, the worst may not be over. A previous profit warning in June, also linked to malfunctioning turbines, erased a third of Siemens Energy’s stock market value. A customer that had purchased 5 megawatt wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa cited frequent outages and failure to reach their promised power curve, he told Reuters Breakingviews. Yet Chief Executive Christian Bruch is still scrambling to identify the root causes of some of the problems. Investors wiped another 5% off its value on Monday. They now practically ascribe zero value to Siemens Gamesa, which JPMorgan analysts had valued at 5.5 billion euros before June’s stock market drop.

Bruch says he is now prioritising the profitability of Siemens Gamesa, implying a pause over plans to add more wind capacity. That’s fair from a business point of view. But a dramatic dial-back may compromise renewable goals in Germany and beyond. Global turbine installations have already dipped 20% last year from 2021 levels, and are 32% below 2020, a record year. Although Siemens has been an outlier in its problems, Bruch’s concerns may be felt more widely. (By Yawen Chen)

