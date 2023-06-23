LONDON, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It would be logical to assume that wind turbine manufacturers would be the first to benefit from the many government incentives designed to combat climate change. Not so for Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE). The German company issued late on Thursday a major profit warning, and scrapped its profit guidance this year. At the core of the problem is Siemens Gamesa, the wind turbine producer that was taken private last year: the existing installed base of onshore wind turbines has shown quality issues, which might end up costing more than 1 billion euros. That adds to long-standing issues of the company’s offshore installations, which are still losing money. Siemens Energy’s stock dropped by more than 30% on Friday morning, wiping some 5.5 billion euros off the company’s market price.

That pretty much equals what JPMorgan analysts reckon Siemens Gamesa is worth. The company had a slew of profit warnings before Chief Executive Christian Bruch took it private, with the aim of fixing the issue through the deal. After Friday’s hit, Siemens Energy is trading at 0.4 times sales, way below rival Vestas Wind Systems’ (VWS.CO) multiple of 1.7. Gamesa’s problem is larger than a simple management issue. (By Karen Kwok)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Telecom Italia grid talks leave Vivendi in a bind read more

Satellite stray’s lonely orbit has a cash booster read more

Amazon’s subscription spat is anything but prime read more

‘Intel Outside’ is more like it these days read more

India’s $1 bln education buyout is a studied bet read more

Editing by Pierre Briancon and Oliver Taslic















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.