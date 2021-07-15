Siemens Gamesa in another spin

A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Another year, another profit warning from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGREN.MC). Shares in the wind-turbine maker plunged 17% on Thursday morning, wiping nearly 3 billion euros off its market value, after it admitted soaring raw material costs might propel it to an operating loss this financial year read more . After a similar goof in 2019, investors can be forgiven for questioning its ability to hit a 10% operating margin target.

Chief Executive Andreas Nauen’s admission is particularly striking given the money pouring into renewable energy and – until recently at least - the sector’s rapidly shrinking costs. His recent complaints about competitive pressures also invite unflattering comparisons. Shares in rival Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO), which suffers the same cost pressures, fell 6% on Thursday morning. Yet over the last two years, the Danish company’s shares have outperformed Siemens Gamesa by 23% and at $36 billion, it is now twice as big. Nauen needs to turn things around in more ways than one. (By Ed Cropley)

