Siemens Gamesa’s appeal blows further out to sea
LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGREN.MC) is in a weird position. Spain’s 11 billion euro wind turbine maker is one of the market leaders in making offshore wind kit, a sector that analyst Wood Mackenzie reckons could grow at a 21% annual clip in the 2020s as the world decarbonises . But the company’s share price has halved in a year, with the latest 12% drop on Friday triggered by a third profit warning in nine months read more .
Boss Andreas Nauen has supply chain problems and input inflation that Credit Suisse reckons last year increased costs for all wind turbine makers by a fifth. He could, however, have better managed his misfiring onshore arm, and expectations. His previous worst-case scenario was for a 7% decline in 2022 revenue and a 1% operating margin. That’s now a 9% decline and a minu-4% margin.
Bigger Danish rival Vestas Wind Systems’ (VWS.CO) 6% share price drop on Friday shows supply chain snafus are an industry-wide problem. But Nauen’s missteps mean investors will apply a credibility discount. What to do about that is an issue for Germany’s Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE), which owns two-thirds of the stock. (By George Hay)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
