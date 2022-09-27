Steve Case, chairman and CEO of Revolution, speaks during the SALT conference in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 13, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Before the pandemic, 75% of venture capital was invested in California, New York and Massachusetts. In this Exchange podcast, AOL co-founder Steve Case explains that a hybrid working revolution is reversing that trend and encouraging permanent investment away from the coasts.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Thomas Shum and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.