Silicon Valley’s post-Covid brain drain: podcast
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Before the pandemic, 75% of venture capital was invested in California, New York and Massachusetts. In this Exchange podcast, AOL co-founder Steve Case explains that a hybrid working revolution is reversing that trend and encouraging permanent investment away from the coasts.
(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)
