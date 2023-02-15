













NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Video-game and social-media hub Roblox (RBLX.N) isn’t playing around when it comes to expanding its audience. The company behind MeepCity and Royale High has been racing alongside Meta Platforms (META.O) to turn the metaverse into more than just a vague buzzword. Despite being unprofitable and considerably smaller than Facebook’s owner, it is putting up a solid fight.

Roblox shares surged another 25% on Wednesday, adding $5 billion of market value – roughly the same amount Meta lost in a broadly flat market – after it reported that quarterly in-game purchases using its virtual Robux currency grew 17%, to $899 million. The company ended January with 65 million daily active users. Chief Financial Officer Michael Guthrie noted that growth was particularly strong among those older than 17, after telling investors a couple years ago it was targeting anyone from 6 to 60.

Despite spending more than five times as much as Roblox did last year developing a virtual universe, Meta’s Horizon Worlds has fewer than 1 million monthly active users, according to the Wall Street Journal. Meta is mulling ways to attract younger users, including maybe opening the game up to minors older than 13. It’s becoming clearer, however, that the battle will be on more than one generational front. (By Anita Ramaswamy)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

