WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. President Joe Biden is highlighting what countries can gain if they stand against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House is hosting Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday after the city-state backed sanctions against Russia. Lee’s visit could also include announcements on expanded U.S. economic ties, a nice carrot.

Singapore is typically neutral when it comes to global sanctions that aren’t backed by binding U.N. resolutions. That’s why a senior Biden administration official said the United States was grateful and deeply appreciated Singapore’s move to cut off read more certain Russian banks and ban exports of electronics and military products. It also stands in contrast to other allies in Asia: Biden recently described India’s read more stance as “shaky”.

The pageantry matters, particularly to smaller countries. Singapore is the first country of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to get a White House visit in Biden’s presidency. That’s a coveted photo opportunity that Lee can use to shore up his position in his region.

