SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Singapore could turn a governance crisis into an opportunity. Its transport minister S. Iswaran and Ong Beng Seng, the property billionaire credited with bringing Formula One to the city, were arrested and released on bail last week. The rare high-profile probe involving a public official by the hub’s anti-graft agency is a timely test of the Asian centre’s willingness to act tough on corruption.

It's been six days since Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong revealed the investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau and the exact details remain unclear. Any wrongdoing would be a blow for the jurisdiction ranking as the fifth cleanest after Denmark, Finland, New Zealand and Norway in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index. Yet as Singapore establishes itself as the go-to centre for global investors and companies seeking a geopolitically uncomplicated base in Asia, the saga is a chance to show off its enforcement stripes too.

It spotlights the city’s anti-graft agency which boasts an enviable track record. Its conviction rate in cases stood at an overwhelming 99% last year, with those involving the private sector making up 86% of the incidents registered for investigations. The public’s expectations of the independent body are sky-high too because of the handsome pay ministers earn; the benchmark for an entry level minister is based on the median income of the top 1,000 Singapore citizens including chief executives, bankers, traders and lawyers, with a 40% discount applied to reflect the ethos of political service.

Ultimately, good governance is a growing competitive advantage for the small island against rival financial centre Hong Kong, ranked 12th on the corruption perceptions index. As Beijing tightens its grip on the Chinese territory, one possibility is that standards there could become more like those on the mainland, which ranks 65th.

For its part, Singapore has acted quickly in the past on high-profile perceived weaknesses on enforcement: From 2016, it fined DBS (DBSM.SI), UOB (UOBH.SI) and other banks for breaching anti-money laundering rules in transactions linked to Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign fund scandal, for example. It also shut down the local units of two Swiss private banks. There’s no room for complacency in the wealth hub, however.

Singapore’s ruling party faces national elections by late 2025 and will hope to put the latest episode behind it quickly, though it has reassured that it will not sweep any embarrassing details under the carpet. Unfortunately, there was more negative news on Monday when the parliament speaker and another lawmaker resigned for having an “inappropriate relationship”. It’s a tricky moment but one Singapore can use to reassert its high standards.

