Smith+Nephew’s CEO whirl comes at a bad time
LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Unnecessary surgery is both painful and costly. That’s something Smith+Nephew’s (SN.L) board should have considered with the announcement of yet another chief executive. Roland Diggelmann, who was appointed in late 2019, is being replaced by Siemens Healthineers’ (SHLG.DE) Deepak Nath. Diggelman’s predecessor had been in post for less than two years.
Shifting CEOs is a costly business. The company is spending over $9 million to compensate Nath for lost rewards from Siemens Healthineers. Meanwhile, Diggelmann will get his full bonus for 2022 and is eligible to receive the proceeds from a three-year incentive scheme. Yet it’s not obvious that Diggelmann was the cause of Smith+ Nephew’s problems. The company’s share price, which has plummeted to a five-year low, is being weighed down by delays in elective surgeries and supply chain issues. With the pandemic receding, those pressures should pass. Smith+Nephew shareholders must hope that the endless turmoil in the C-suite does not distract it from getting on with its turnaround. (By Aimee Donnellan)
