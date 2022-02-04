NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Facebook’s pain is Snap’s (SNAP.N) gain. Shares in the parent company of Mark Zuckerberg’s social network were clobbered after it warned that changes to ad privacy settings would hit revenue. Yet shares in Evan Spiegel’s disappearing message app, which faces a similar ad problem, soared 50% on Friday. Snap’s valuation is now somewhere in the stratosphere.

Snap reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion, more than analysts expected according to Refinitiv. But like Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB.O) it is dealing with a slap served up by Apple (AAPL.O). The iPhone-maker implemented privacy changes to its mobile operating system last year that let consumers opt out of targeted advertising – something companies pay good money for. Snap, Facebook and Instagram are particularly exposed in ways that Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google and Amazon.com are not.

Snap’s 42% year-over-year sales growth suggests it did a decent job of navigating Apple’s changes. Helped by its first ever quarterly profit as a public company of $23 million, investors sent Snap’s market capitalization up to about $60 billion on Friday. On the other hand Meta Platforms, which blamed Apple for a potential $10 billion hit to the top line this year, lost more than $230 billion of market value the previous day.

Spiegel’s outfit could come down to earth with a bump. For one, Apple’s tinkering will still dent ad growth for a few more quarters. Snap plans to spend on investment to the point that adjusted EBITDA – after nearly doubling to $327 million in the fourth quarter - will break even during the first quarter this year. It also shares another common problem with Meta: an ascendant TikTok. Users of the ByteDance-owned short-form video platform overlap strongly with Snap’s. Among adults aged 18-24, around four in 10 use both, according to Cowen estimates.

In light of the competition, Snap’s valuation looks rich. Its enterprise value is more than 15 times 2024 estimated EBITDA, according to data compiled from Refinitiv, compared to Alphabet’s 11 times and Meta’s 7 times. And Spiegel lacks his peers’ biggest defensive weapon: their giant reserves of cash. Snap’s free cash flow is projected to be 7% of Meta’s two years from now, according to Refinitiv estimates. Snap investors have too many stars in their eyes.

- Snap said on Feb. 3 that fourth-quarter revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. The company reported its first quarterly profit of $23 million.

- A day earlier, Meta Platform’s stock fell 26% after the company forecast weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue. The Facebook owner also said the impact of privacy changes made by Apple could impact revenue by $10 billion in 2022.

