NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Snap’s (SNAP.N) value is disappearing almost as quickly as its messages. The $16 billion social media company said on Tuesday that revenue declined in the second quarter, wiping almost a fifth off its market capitalization. Since its initial public offering in 2017, shares have declined 13% on average, annually. It might be time to rethink Snap’s future. Too bad for shareholders, boss Evan Spiegel has almost complete control.

Snap is still struggling to pry money from advertisers, a worrisome trend for a relatively young company. Revenue for the second quarter fell 4% year-over-year to $1 billion and the outlook for third quarter is not much of an improvement. The top line is expected to be flat at best and decline 5% at worst, the company said.

It wasn’t always this way – and it doesn’t have to continue. Snap had for a while managed to far outpace Meta Platforms’(META.O) revenue growth, having quadrupled its top line since the end of 2018 through 2022, while sales at Mark Zuckerberg’s $755 billion giant, which reports earnings Wednesday night, have about doubled. The problem is that Spiegel hasn’t yet figured out a viable business model, and that’s become a much bigger problem in a more competitive advertising market. For example, daily active users jumped 14% this quarter to 397 million, notching 18 consecutive quarters of growth. There’s no reason Spiegel can’t deliver.

Spiegel might chalk the company’s valuation degradation up to a more measured stock market, and there’s something to that. When the then 26-year-old co-founder brought Snap public, the company, whose deal was 10 times oversubscribed, had promises of being the next Facebook. The same year companies like online food delivery startup Blue Apron (APRN.N) were getting a huge reception. That was bound to – and has – subsided.

The trouble is that Snap failed to return even the bare minimum. Take its IPO price of $17 a share and assume that equity investors expect a return of around 15% a year, slightly higher than Meta’s 13% over the same period. Snap’s shares should be worth some $37, or $60 billion overall.

The California-based company needs a new blueprint, and a sale might be in the cards. The trouble is Spiegel controls it through voting shares and has since it went public. Snap shareholders can’t wail if they are ghosted.

