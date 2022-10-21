













LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Adidas (ADSGn.DE) Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted has miscalculated shoppers’ appetite for casualwear. On Friday, the 19 billion euro tracksuit maker lost over 2 billion euros in market value after it slashed its annual revenue outlook because of weak demand in the West and China. The brand worn by Argentinian football star Lionel Messi now expects sales to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022, down from a mid- to high-single-digit percentage forecast previously.

Weak sales have left Adidas with a pile of unsold sneakers at the worst possible time. Inflation, running at 10.9% in the European Union, is rapidly eroding consumers’ disposable income, spreading pain in the sportswear market. That leaves Rorsted with two equally unappealing options to offload stock: he can spend big on marketing or slash prices. Both will however lower profitability: the company reckons its operating margin will fall this year to 4% from a previous forecast of 7%. It is currently 9%. Christmas would typically be a time when retailers can claw back losses by selling their wares at full cost. Yet Adidas’ woes suggest sports retailers are heading for a discount party. (By Aimee Donnellan)

