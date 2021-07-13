Soaring animal spirits buoy Wall Street’s heavies

People are seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - For Wall Street, the only bad thing about the second quarter is that it wasn’t the blowout first quarter. Earnings from JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) have been boosted by fees from jacked-up chief executives chasing deals, and fund managers swallowing anything capital markets bankers throw at them. True, consumers are more cautious, but they’re no longer a risk. Investors are acting like it’s the dawn of a golden age.

Even if the global economy hasn’t yet roared back, corporate animal spirits have. JPMorgan and Goldman reported a combined $2.2 billion of advisory revenue, their highest in at least five years. While trading profit fell at both firms – with fixed-income trading revenue sliding at the same rate of around 45% – that still left a three-month performance far above the pre-pandemic norm.

That gets a little lost at JPMorgan, where investment banking and trading makes up around a third of the top line, compared with over half at Goldman. But the bank led by Jamie Dimon had an extra fillip from consumers’ financial discipline. JPMorgan unlocked $3 billion of precautionary credit reserves, reflecting the fact that consumers didn’t come unstuck during Covid-19 – and by Dimon’s estimate have $2 trillion more savings than they did in 2019.

The one flat note is lending. JPMorgan’s loans didn’t grow at all over the past year, and bank lending overall has shrunk, according to Federal Reserve data. That hurts interest income, which makes up around half of Dimon’s top line. Partly it’s that customers don’t want to borrow. But keeping powder dry means banks can invest at higher rates if interest rates rise, which Dimon thinks they will within a year. He can be patient: Last month he said he’ll stick around for a “significant” amount of time.

The exuberance that has buoyed up capital markets has also lifted the banks’ own shares. JPMorgan now trades at twice its estimated book value, even though Dimon says banking is the most competitive it has been in 75 years. Assume a cost of equity of 10%, and it’s as if investors think JPMorgan can produce 20% returns indefinitely, and 14% at Goldman. Frothy markets alone don’t justify that premium. More likely, it’s a bet that Wall Street’s heavies are now big enough to outmuscle anything that stands in their way.

CONTEXT NEWS

- JPMorgan on July 13 reported $3.78 of diluted earnings per share for the quarter ending June 30, beating consensus estimates gathered by Refinitiv of $3.18. The U.S. lender unlocked $3 billion of prior earnings that had been set aside to cover bad debts in 2020.

- Goldman Sachs reported $15.02 in earnings per share, compared with Refinitiv estimates of $10.07. Goldman’s second quarter included an 83% annual increase in revenue from advising companies on deals. JPMorgan’s advisory revenue increased 52% year-on-year.

- Trading revenue fell by around one-third at both banks, compared with the second quarter of 2020. JPMorgan’s fixed-income revenue fell 44%, and Goldman’s fell 45%. Equities trading revenue slid 12% at Goldman but rose 13% at JPMorgan.

