SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bill Winters’ bank is finally getting its act together – to an extent. London-listed Standard Chartered (STAN.L) on Friday reported its highest first-half revenue and earnings since Winters joined as CEO in 2015. The upgraded 12%-14% top-line growth for this year, from 10% previously, caught investors' eyes, as did a chunky $1 billion share buyback programme. Winters is also now targeting a 10% 2023 return on tangible equity, compared with “approaching 10%” previously. All helped to send the stock up 5.5% by mid-morning London time.

But the heavy lifting is far from over. Winters managed to get costs down to 61% of revenue in the first half, close to his 2024 target of around 60%. But the improvement came solely from a rising top line: operating expenses were up 12% year-on-year, after stripping out currency movements. It’s also notable that Winters’ targeted 60% ratio of costs to revenue is higher than the 55% that HSBC managed last year, in adjusted terms, and the “below 40%” target of Singapore’s DBS (DBSM.SI).

Winters, one of the longest-serving major global bank CEOs, told reporters on Friday that the market is keen to see if the bank can sustain its performance. Investors are sceptical. Even after Friday’s bump, StanChart trades at just two-thirds of 12-month forward tangible book value, using analyst estimates gathered by Refinitiv Datastream. Winters’ long turnaround project is clearly far from over. (By Anshuman Daga)

