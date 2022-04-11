LONDON, April 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Leo Tolstoy wrote that every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. The same applies to banks in Russia. Société Générale (SOGN.PA) has managed to ease its painful exit from the country by selling Rosbank (ROSB.MM) back to oligarch Vladimir Potanin, the man it bought the unit from. The terms of its departure are better than those envisioned under the worst-case scenario described last month by the French bank. But they still mark the end of a long and sad story.

The bank run by Frédéric Oudéa said on Monday it’s writing off a total of 3.1 billion euros as a result of its Russian exit. That consists of a 2 billion euro hit on Rosbank’s book value and 1.1 billion euros SocGen described as the reversal of a rouble conversion reserve. But it will also collect a payment, including some 500 million euros of subordinated debt that the parent bank had extended to its Russian subsidiary.

SocGen says the deal will shrink its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio by 20 basis points, from 13.7% at the end of last year. That’s significantly better than the 50 basis point hit it would have suffered if its Russian assets had been expropriated. At the end of December, SocGen had 49.8 billion euros of CET1 capital and risk-weighted assets of 363 billion euros. The implication is that selling Rosbank to Potanin’s Interros leaves SocGen slightly more than 1 billion euros better off.

According to Interros, the terms of the transaction have been approved by the Kremlin, which should allow the French lender to avoid the fate of the Western companies in Russia threatened with expropriation by President Vladimir Putin. Assuming other authorities do not intervene, SocGen will have managed the closest thing to an orderly exit. Little wonder its shares jumped as much as 7% on Monday morning.

Yet Rosbank never delivered on the promise of fast growth envisioned by the French bank’s leaders in 2006. SocGen bought a stake months after the assassination of the Russian central banker tasked with cleaning up the crime-riddled banking sector. It took majority control in early 2008, just a few months before the global financial crisis. It fired Rosbank’s chief executive for corruption in 2013. The next year, Putin annexed Crimea and Russia was hit by sanctions. The main surprise is that it took a war for SocGen to finally end this unhappy saga.

