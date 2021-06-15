Breakingviews
SoFi lands a Wall Street internship
NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - SoFi Technologies’ (SOFI.O) four new equity underwriting gigs reflect a convenient connection. The online finance company’s shares only started trading on June 1 after the completion of a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. Just a day later, it was listed as co-manager on a series of new healthcare-focused SPAC offerings jointly launched by prolific blank-check writer Chamath Palihapitiya.
Like getting internships, sometimes it’s about who you know. The SPAC that merged with SoFi, effectively taking it public, was one of Palihapitiya’s, too. As part of its underwriting gig in the four planned $200 million initial public offerings, up to 5% of each SPAC’s shares may go to retail investors through SoFi’s online brokerage, according to regulatory filings.
The mentor for the 10-year-old fintech will be Morgan Stanley (MS.N), the IPOs' sole bookrunning manager. The Wall Street firm is itself debuting as the top bank for Palihapitiya, who has relied on Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) for six previous blank-check floats, according to data from SPAC Research. Everyone has to start somewhere. (By Richard Beales)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Emirates joins airlines’ high-loss club read more
Singapore can wield stick to win tech IPOs read more
Oaktree offer puts a fresh shine on Crown read more
Adani’s rollercoaster ride is a costly lesson read more
Hong Kong’s business standing weakens read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.