













LONDON, April 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - SoftBank Group (9984.T) and Prosus (PRX.AS) are two very different beasts. But the technology investors historically had one feature in common: a large stake in a listed Chinese internet giant, the value of which is not fully reflected in their own share price. SoftBank’s Chief Executive Masayoshi Son seems to be resolving that situation because he must. Prosus’s boss Bob van Dijk should do so because he can create tons of value for shareholders.

Son’s SoftBank, through derivative contracts, has moved to shrink its stake in e-commerce group Alibaba (9988.HK) to roughly 4%, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. As recently as last summer, it owned 24%. Compare that with van Dijk’s Amsterdam-listed vehicle, controlled by South Africa’s Naspers (NPNJn.J). Prosus is slowly offloading Tencent (0700.HK) shares in the market and using the proceeds to buy back stock, but that is designed to incrementally boost its share price, rather than exit Tencent per se.

Prosus owned about 27% of the internet titan on Wednesday, based on Refinitiv data and the company’s portfolio tracker. That’s down from some 29% when it announced the share repurchase programme last June. Van Dijk’s company surprised the market this week by saying that it had placed stock equivalent to about 1% of Tencent’s total share count into the Hong Kong Central Clearing and Settlement System, usually a precursor to selling. But a person familiar with the situation told Breakingviews that it was just an administrative move and that the gradual pace of the selldown was unchanged.

That’s a shame for van Dijk and Prosus’s investors, who are sitting on a portfolio of assets that trade well below their theoretical value. Granted, the Amsterdam-listed group doesn’t face the same pressures as Son’s SoftBank, whose investments have been smashed as its leverage levels have been creeping upwards. Alibaba’s recently announced reboot could also offer Son the chance to sell the rest of his holding at a higher price. Prosus and van Dijk, however, have a rock-solid balance sheet with more cash than debt, and no particular need to exit Tencent in a hurry.

But that doesn’t mean the status quo makes much sense. Prosus’s discount to its paper value is about 40%, using Wednesday’s closing prices. That’s down from its peak last year, when the share price was considerably less than half the company’s net asset value per share. But the current level still implies that shareholders could be about two-thirds better off if van Dijk broke the company up and sold it off for scrap, before factoring in tax. A more elegant way to do that would be to hand the Tencent stake to shareholders, with Naspers in turn doing the same, leaving Prosus as a kind of listed venture investor with holdings in food-delivery, payments and classifieds businesses.

SoftBank and Prosus are not alike. But for their Chinese web investments, the right answer is in both cases to head for the exit door.

CONTEXT NEWS

SoftBank Group has sold $7.2 billion worth of Alibaba shares in 2023, the Financial Times reported on April 13 citing regulatory filings.

The sales will eventually reduce SoftBank’s stake in Alibaba to 3.8%. SoftBank used prepaid forward contracts to offload the shares, a kind of derivative in which it retains an option to buy the securities back at a later date.

SoftBank told the FT the Alibaba transactions reflected its shift to “a defensive mode” to address a more uncertain business environment, and added the company would provide details of the deal in its quarterly results announcement in May.

Prosus, the Amsterdam-listed technology investor, on April 11 said it would deposit 96 million Tencent shares into the Hong Kong Central Clearing and Settlement System, a precursor to selling them. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters Breakingviews that this move did not change the pace of an earlier-announced programme, under which Prosus is slowly offloading shares in the Chinese group and using the proceeds to buy back its own stock.

