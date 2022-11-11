













MUMBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Masayoshi Son is in good shape, or so he re-assured investors on Friday as the SoftBank Group (9984.T) boss explained why he will no longer give his colourful quarterly earnings presentations. He talked at length, nonetheless, and can step back with a small dose of optimism.

The $74 billion Japanese investor logged earnings of $21 billion in the three months to end September after trimming its stake in Alibaba (9988.HK). It offsets some gloom as technology valuations plummet; writedowns of its punt on crypto exchange FTX will follow. The exchange once valued at $32 billion is probably worthless.

Son is steadily gaining too through accelerating share buybacks, which have pushed his stake up to roughly 30%, using Refinitiv data, from 22% in March 2019. Expectations that these repurchases are a prelude to a buyout have helped lift SoftBank’s shares by one quarter in the past month. If he offered a 25% premium, Son would need roughly $65 billion to buy the rest he doesn’t own, or about half the amount he would have required a couple of years ago.

Any such move seems fanciful. Even the bidders for its $15 billion compatriot Toshiba (6502.T), an iconic company with industrial assets which ought to be easier to value, are struggling to wrap up financing for such a deal. But any further sales of Alibaba or other assets would give SoftBank the firepower to keep buying out minorities. A take-private is still improbable, but it gets less so by the day. (By Una Galani)

