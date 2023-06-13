













LONDON, June 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - SoftBank Group (9984.T) boss Masayoshi Son must be breathing a sigh of relief over the forthcoming float of his chip designer Arm. Until recently, it seemed doubtful that he’d be able to make back his $32 billion 2016 purchase price on the UK-based group. Two recent trends are arguably changing that, but the risk is that they prove to be unsustainable.

One helpful boost may come from U.S. semiconductor specialist Intel (INTC.O), which according to Reuters is in talks with SoftBank about becoming an anchor investor in Arm’s planned New York listing later this year. The context is that Intel is trying to make better use of its manufacturing capacity by building chips for third parties, rather than just for itself. In April it announced plans to work with Arm to ensure that Intel’s factories can produce chips based on the UK group’s designs. Taking an equity stake would cement that relationship further, and allow Son to argue that a potential rival is now invested in Arm’s success.

The second, and perhaps more important, stroke of luck is the ongoing valuation frenzy for companies linked to artificial intelligence. U.S. semiconductor designer Nvidia (NVDA.O), for example, recently breached the $1 trillion market capitalisation threshold, before falling back slightly. Some of that glory should rub off on Arm. Nvidia in 2020 moved to buy it off SoftBank for $40 billion, in part because the UK group’s fundamental chip architecture is useful for artificial-intelligence and other applications that require a heavy computing workload. The deal fell afoul of competition regulators, but Son will no doubt emphasise the connection between the two companies when pitching the listing to investors.

Nvidia’s enterprise value is 24 times this year’s revenue, using the average analyst forecast. Apply that to the roughly $3 billion of revenue that Jefferies is pencilling in for Arm this year, and the result is a valuation of more than $70 billion including debt. That’s the top end of what Son’s bankers are hoping to achieve in a share sale, according to Bloomberg.

Still, the risk for Son and Arm’s would-be investors is that the AI hype proves to be overblown. In any case, Nvidia’s valuation is an anomaly. The 10 biggest members of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (.SOX), the key industry benchmark, on average trade at 10 times 2023 revenue, implying an Arm enterprise value of $30 billion. Son’s best hope of exceeding that is to argue that the AI gold rush will prove sustainable.

Follow @karenkkwok on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Intel is in talks with SoftBank Group’s Arm to be an anchor investor in the chip designer’s initial public offering, Reuters reported on June 12, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Arm plans to sell its shares on the Nasdaq later this year, seeking to raise $8 billion to $10 billion, according to a separate Reuters report from April.

Intel said in April that its chip contract manufacturing division would work with Arm to ensure that mobile phone chips and other products using the UK group’s technology can be made in Intel’s factories.

Shares in SoftBank, which bought Arm in 2016, rose 5% to 6,310 yen on June 13.

Editing by Liam Proud, Pranav Kiran and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.