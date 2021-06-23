SoftBank’s buyback magic wears thin

SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - SoftBank Group (9984.T) Chief Executive Masayoshi Son needs new ideas to prop up the value of his $120 billion technology conglomerate. The company’s share price has dipped by 20% over the past three months, compared with a 10% decline for biggest holding Alibaba (9988.HK), and a 10% rise for the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 Index. SoftBank’s equity is worth 50% less than the sum of its investments minus net debt, based on Son’s most recent portfolio valuation.

Last year the Japanese billionaire unwound a similarly large discount by selling investments and using the proceeds to buy back shares, egged on by Elliott Management. Son teased a repeat at SoftBank’s annual meeting on Wednesday, saying “buybacks are always on my mind” read more . But the shares barely budged.

Bigger thinking, like spinning off the giant Alibaba stake or SoftBank’s eponymous Japanese telecom holding, would have more of an impact. Son is famously bold when it comes to investment decisions. It might be time for something similarly courageous with his own holding company. (By Liam Proud)

