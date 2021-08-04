Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

SoftBank’s pharma AI bet has long odds

3 minute read

Roche tablets are seen positioned in front of a displayed Roche logo in this photo illustration shot January 22, 2016.

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - SoftBank (9984.T) may be hunting for tech treasure in pharma colossus Roche (ROG.S). The Japanese investor has amassed a $5 billion stake in the $342 billion Swiss drugmaker, according to Bloomberg. Its appeal lies in Roche’s increasing use of sophisticated data analysis to find drugs in its Genentech unit, Bloomberg says.

Using machine learning and other tools could help pharma companies find new drugs and strip out costs. Yet it’s a crowded sector, and still small: some 90 corporations including Roche, Pfizer (PFE.N) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O) subsidiary DeepMind shared some $473 million of revenue in 2019, according to Grand View Research. Big data could even be a threat to drugmakers. Clinical trials may become more sophisticated, allowing governments and healthcare providers to see the real value of drugs. Roche is currently valued on 18 times its forward earnings, versus peers that are on 14 times, according to Refinitiv. The Swiss group has many virtues, including a world leading cancer franchise, but value is not one of them. (By Aimee Donnellan)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Sony plays a more strategic content game read more

Del Monte’s iced IPO awaits more fruitful market read more

China tech crackdown has family values read more

Stellantis CEO lives up to his reputation read more

SocGen revamp starts on right foot read more

Editing by Neil Unmack and Karen Kwok

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 10:41 AM UTCKlarna’s list of suitors may not be that extensive

Klarna is suddenly in the checkout shopping cart. Following the $29 billion acquisition of Australian payment company Afterpay (APT.AX) by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s Square (SQ.N), those looking to get into the fast-growing buy-now-pay-later sector will now be eying the Swedish group and U.S. rival Affirm (AFRM.O). Yet the list of genuine suitors may not be excessively long.

BreakingviewsSony plays a more strategic content game
BreakingviewsSoftBank’s pharma AI bet has long odds
BreakingviewsPolicybazaar IPO stacks up in a price comparison
BreakingviewsDel Monte’s iced IPO awaits more fruitful market