Sony plays a more strategic content game
HONG KONG, Aug 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sony (6758.T) is doubling down on its content strategy. The Japanese conglomerate on Wednesday said operating profit for the quarter ending June rose 26% to 280 billion yen ($2.6 billion) and raised its forecast for the year ending March 2022.
The global semiconductor shortage has meant demand for its sought-after PlayStation 5 games console has exceeded supply. But that does not appear to have deterred boss Kenichiro Yoshida from stepping up elsewhere: Sony led 13 deals in the first half of 2021, compared to eight in all of 2020, according to Jefferies. It also signed distribution deals with Disney (DIS.N) and Netflix (NFLX.O), which is planning a foray into video games read more .
Finding new ways to monetise content is the way forward. Sony used to trade at a discount Nintendo (7974.T), which has long struggled to make use of its valuable intellectual property. That Sony now trades at 18 times forward earnings against Nintendo’s 15 times is testament to some of the progress Yoshida has made. (By Sharon Lam)
