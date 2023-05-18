













HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A long-awaited Sony (6758.T) spinoff is finally happening. The Japanese video games-to-semiconductors conglomerate may list its financial subsidiary "within the next two to three years" while retaining a 20% stake. Investors promptly bid up shares of Sony as much as 7% on the news.

Boss Kenichiro Yoshida has long resisted calls to break up the $120 billion empire that churns out PlayStation consoles, Spider Man films and image sensors used in smartphones and cars. Partially offloading Sony Financial Services, which the company only took full control of in 2020 for $3.7 billion, makes sense. The business, mostly life insurance, has provided its parent with stable cash flows but has little to offer in synergies as the group takes on entertainment behemoths Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Disney (DIS.N).

Yoshida is mulling the carve-up from a position of strength however. He has delivered an impressive 28% annual return for shareholders over the past three years, outperforming global media rivals and the local benchmark index. A planned $1.5 billion stock buyback enthused the market too. Sony stresses it is not planning any other spinoffs for now - one of them is plenty to look forward to. (By Robyn Mak)

