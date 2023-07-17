HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s almost a new dawn in videogames. After opposing Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), Sony (6758.T) has signed an agreement over the latter's "Call of Duty" title. It will help the $2.6 trillion company appease regulatory holdouts, but Sony benefits too.

It is an unexpected truce between Sony, which makes Playstation consoles, and its far larger U.S. rival. Since the latter announced a takeover of Activision in January 2022, the Japanese group emerged as one of biggest opponents to the union. Its dislike was unsurprising: the merger gifts Microsoft's less popular Xbox console Activision's crown jewel, the "Call of Duty" shooting franchise that could be worth over $26 billion alone, Breakingviews estimates.

Sony and Microsoft have now agreed to keep "Call of Duty" on the Playstation for another decade, following prior deals the latter struck with Nintendo (7974.T) and Nvidia (NVDA.O). Details have yet to be disclosed, and it's not clear why Sony, which Microsoft earlier offered a 10-year contract, has had a change of heart. Either way, Microsoft, which recently defeated U.S. trustbusters in court, is more likely to gain a greenlight from the UK Competition and Markets Authority after this, since the regulator was concerned the buyer would cut off rival consoles. The merger, which is set to expire on Tuesday, will probably need an extension however.

The treaty will help Sony in the medium term. Court filings suggest the shooting game generated $1.5 billion in revenue for Playstation globally in 2021, per the Verge; factoring in subscriptions services and other spending, it's likely the total figure is much higher. Sony's video-game division reported digital software and content sales of $11 billion in the fiscal year to March. Boss Kenchiro Yoshida can now focus on a longer-term strategy of how to outplay the sector's behemoth.

Yoshida has been selectively snapping up smaller gaming studios to beef up Playstation content, including splashing out $3.6 billion for developer Bungie. Sony also plans to spend 300 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in researching and developing new titles in the current fiscal year, an increase of 10%, the Nikkei reported last week. It will focus on “live-service” games, titles that are continuously updated with new content and features, as well as technologies like extended reality. Sony may be outgunned by Microsoft, but it has a decent defense for now.

Microsoft has signed a "binding agreement" with Sony to keep the "Call of Duty" video-game on the latter's Playstation console following the U.S. company's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said in a tweet on July 16.

Details were not disclosed, but a Microsoft spokesperson clarified with various media that the deal is for 10 years. Separately, a U.S. court on July 14 rejected the Federal Trade Commission's request to block the acquisition.

The deal, the largest in the industry, still needs to be approved by the UK Competition and Markets Authority. The antitrust regulator objected to the deal in April but said on July 14 it would extend the period it would review the deal by six weeks.

Microsoft's merger agreement with Activision is set to expire on July 18.

