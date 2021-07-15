South Africa has no money to throw at its problems

A member of the military patrols as the country deploys the army to quell unrest linked to the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - South Africa is running out of its usual social sticking-plaster. The ruling African National Congress’s normal response to rampaging mobs is to crack a few heads then apply dollops of state money to the wounds. The unprecedented scope of the last week’s unrest and Pretoria’s growing debt mountain preclude such an outcome.

Ironically, the law-breaking and looting in which at least 70 people have died stems from one of the legal system’s finest hours. The Constitutional Court’s jailing of Jacob Zuma for contempt signalled that nobody, not even a former president, was above the law. Enforcing that, however, is tough against looters who are either too destitute or desperate to care – unemployment hit a record 32.6% this year. Others believe they are merely following the lead of a habitually kleptocratic state.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s deployment of troops – the head-cracking part of the ANC crisis playbook – should restore some semblance of order. But the damage looks serious. Durban, the continent’s biggest port, suffered major disruption, as did the giant Richards Bay coal export terminal and national road and rail networks. The country’s largest oil refinery had to close, as did numerous Covid-19 vaccination centres. None of this helps an economy set to grow just 3.3% this year, a relatively subdued recovery from last year’s 7.2% slump.

In 2016, the government defused student riots with an 11% university funding boost. A similar response now looks harder. The pandemic and economic stagnation under Zuma mean debt is 80% of GDP, from just 53% three years ago. The government hopes it will peak at 89% in 2026 but may miss that if unrest drags on or investment slows. Even before the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund reckoned borrowing was on an unsustainable trajectory. Adding to it will make bond investors nervous, especially if the Federal Reserve starts to tighten U.S. monetary policy. Yields above 9% on debt due in 2030 aren’t exceptional but are on an upward trajectory.

Higher interest rates also narrow Ramaphosa’s scope for budgetary rejigs to assuage public anger. The Treasury expects debt service costs to soar 45% over the next three years to consume 16% of state spending. Over the same period, the health budget will flatline and social spending will drop by a fifth. This week’s unrest may be the first glimpse of a dark future.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Rioters looted shops and offices in South Africa on July 14, defying government calls for calm after a week of violence in which at least 70 people have been killed.

- The worst unrest in years, sparked initially by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma for contempt of court, forced the closure of the country’s largest oil refinery and disrupted its Covid-19 vaccination programme.

- President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed the army to back up the struggling police force. He has also warned of possible food shortages.

- The rand weakened 4% from July 12 to July 14, hitting 14.79 against the dollar, its lowest in more than three months. Government debt has also come under pressure, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 bond adding 15 basis points to 9.05% on July 14.

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic