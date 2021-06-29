South Africa’s arm of the law gets slightly longer

Former South African President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock after recess in his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 26, 2021. Phill Magakoe/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jailing a former president is a big deal for any country. It’s particularly momentous in Africa, where many leaders inspire awe even after leaving office. The decision by South Africa’s constitutional court to send former President Jacob Zuma down for contempt is not a conviction. But it’s another sign the country’s institutions are losing patience with pervasive corruption and waste. It also empowers his successor to speed up reforms.

Tuesday’s ruling excoriated the 79-year-old Zuma for repeatedly thumbing his nose at an inquiry into allegations of corruption during his nine years in office. Such disdain for the accepted social order was an insult to those who had died in the struggle against apartheid, the justices declared, concluding that letting it go unpunished would do “significant damage to the rule of law”.

That’s no mere judicial platitude. A generation after Nelson Mandela came to power, South Africa has one of the world’s most unequal societies and among its highest rates of violent crime. Its $330 billion economy relies heavily on international investors, who tend to play close attention to respect for contracts and courts. Foreigners own a third of the country’s domestic debt.

Zuma’s legal woes are mounting. Based on contracts unearthed by the inquiry local news outlet the Daily Maverick calculated, Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta trousered 16.2 billion rand ($1.1 billion) in dodgy state contracts. Like Zuma, the brothers, who fled to Dubai when the president was ousted in 2018, deny any wrongdoing.

With Zuma’s faction in the ruling African National Congress now neutralised, his successor Cyril Ramaphosa has freer rein within the ruling party to push through economic reforms. Chief among these is Eskom. The state-owned electricity monopoly is saddled with net debt of $35 billion, equal to 10% of GDP. Ageing coal-fired power plants that struggle to supply enough electricity are a brake on economic growth.

Ramaphosa shocked Eskom this month by lifting a ban on companies producing their own power. He now has less to worry about from unions opposed to his plans to break up Eskom to improve efficiency. Stepped up private investment in renewable energy, another target of the coal-mining unions, might follow. Now the arm of South African law has grown a bit longer, foreign investors might be keener to sign up.

CONTEXT NEWS

- South Africa’s constitutional court on June 29 sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court after he failed to appear at a corruption inquiry.

- The so-called “State Capture” inquiry, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is investigating allegations of high-level graft involving businessmen Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta. Zuma, who was close to the brothers, and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

- The Daily Maverick, a respected online newspaper, on June 29 reported that Gupta-related enterprises had received 16.2 billion rand ($1.1 billion) in payments directly or indirectly from the state during Zuma’s time in office from 2009 to 2018.

- The tally was based on contracts brought to light by the inquiry that contained “obvious irregularity, wrong-doing or conflict of interest”, the paper said.

