Breakingviews · 10:42 AM UTC

Bernard Arnault’s farewell to Carrefour is overdue

Bernard Arnault’s final goodbye to Carrefour is overdue. The LVMH founder this week sold his remaining 5.7% stake in the 13 billion euro Gallic grocer, at one-third the likely price he paid back in 2007. It’s a rare miss for the luxury billionaire. But with supermarkets barely growing and the French government’s opposition to takeovers, moving on makes sense.