













HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Yoon Suk Yeol is walking a diplomatic tightrope. As the South Korean leader starts his week-long state-visit to the United States marking the 70th anniversary of the countries' alliance, the White House has asked Seoul to "urge" its chipmakers not to fill any supply shortfalls in China if Beijing cracks down on Idaho-based Micron Technology (MU.O), the Financial Times reported, citing four sources. There are no good options for Yoon.

China's security review of the $66 billion Micron is largely seen as retaliation against U.S. export controls on chipmaking technology. An extreme outright ban would be painful but manageable for the company: last year, China generated $3.3 billion of its sales, or 11% of the total. Rivals Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) would benefit. China already accounts for more than a quarter of the latter's top line.

Yet Yoon has reason to do what America asks at the expense of South Korean companies. Bolstering the security alliance amid rising nuclear risks from North Korea will be on the top of his agenda; negotiating better terms for South Korean electric-car and chip investments into the United States will be another. As the chip war heats up, and threatens to widen, Seoul will find keeping its top two trading partners happy even tougher. (By Robyn Mak)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

P&G earns household-staple status read more

‘South Park’ showdown animates streaming dilemma read more

AT&T’s magic number falls short read more

Carmakers are poised for EV race to the bottom read more

EQT tries tricky private-market fundraising puzzle read more

Editing by Una Galani and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.