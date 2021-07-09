South Korea's Krafton plays hit-or-miss China game

A cosplayer wears a self-made helmet of a character from the computer game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a survival-shooter game of South Korean game developer Bluehole Studio Inc., while testing Ubisoft Montreal's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Krafton (259960.KS) is walking a fine line between being shrewd or too clever by half with its China game. The South Korean video-games developer wants to go public at a $21 billion valuation, buoyed by the popularity of its "PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds" franchise. Geopolitical tension between Seoul and Beijing has hampered access to its biggest market by sales. Krafton and top backer Tencent (0700.HK) have devised a workaround, but too much depends on it.

PUBG is a survival game where up to 100 players shoot it out to become the last person standing. The mobile version, which has racked up a billion cumulative downloads since it launched three years ago, boasted a whopping 51 million daily gamers in the first quarter. Thanks to the pandemic boosting game sales, Krafton's net profit last year doubled to roughly $485 million.

At the top of the price range, the company would debut at less than 20 times next year's forecast earnings, according to someone familiar with the deal. That's lower than rivals NetMarble (251270.KS) and Kakao Games (293490.KQ). The firm’s dependence on PUBG may be one factor. But founder and chairman Chang Byung-gyu has Disney-like (DIS.N) ambitions for the game. Besides new spin-off titles, Krafton is planning to develop movies, television shows and more based on the franchise.

Its fortunes are tied to the People's Republic, the world's biggest video games market. A 2017 political spat over a U.S. anti-missile system prompted economic retaliation from Beijing, including a freeze on South Korean video-game approvals for more than three years. Even so, Krafton generated almost $1 billion in revenue from its Chinese partner and backer last year. That’s nearly 70% of Krafton’s annual sales.

The company achieved that via an elegant manoeuvre. The $652 billion Tencent, which owns 15% of Krafton, developed “Peacekeeper Elite”, a less violent version of the game, to appease Beijing's regulators. In return, the Chinese giant gives Krafton a cut of revenue, calling it a technology service fee. The game is currently one of China's most downloaded mobile titles.

The risk is that Beijing decides the two versions are actually the same game. Tensions have thawed, but future political flare-ups between the two countries would have Krafton and its investors rooting for real-life peacekeepers.

CONTEXT NEWS

- South Korean video-games developer Krafton is planning to raise up to 4.3 trillion won ($3.8 billion) in an initial public offering, according to revised terms released on July 1.

- The company is selling 8.65 million primary and secondary shares, or 17.7% of the total share capital, at 400,000 won to 498,000 won a piece. At the top of the price range, the market capitalisation would be more than 24 trillion won.

- Krafton earlier planned to sell up to 10 million shares at a price range of 458,000 won to 557,000 won. South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service on June 25 ordered the company to revise its IPO registration statement.

- The company is best known for the global hit last-man-standing shooter game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG.

