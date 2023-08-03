HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - South Korea’s dealmaking skeletons are back to haunt. The government plans to challenge a court ruling ordering it to pay $109 million to the world’s feistiest hedge fund; the dispute relates to a 2015 merger Samsung's Lee family orchestrated to help it with succession planning. Win or lose, dragging out the battle will ensure Korea Inc pays a steep price.

Paul Singer's Elliott opposed a $9 billion union eight years ago of Samsung C&T (028260.KS) and Chiel Industries. The U.S. fund argued the terms were unfair to minority shareholders; Elliott held roughly 7% of C&T but narrowly lost a bitter campaign – in which the Korean company resorted to handing out watermelons to shareholders - to stop the deal. A corruption scandal later revealed illicit backdoor dealings between Samsung scion Jay Y. Lee and then-President Park Geun-hye's government to ensure the National Pension Service (NPS), a major shareholder in both companies, voted in favour of the merger.

South Korea’s successful prosecution of Lee, Park and a former minister that oversaw NPS, provided cause for Elliott to demand payback. The fund claimed the merger left it with an overall trading loss of some $46 million; it also said the deal resulted in $842 million of lost intrinsic value on its C&T stake. Elliott sued in 2018 and the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague in June awarded the U.S. fund over $100 million. Far from being the end of it though, President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government is contesting that award in a British arbitration court. The appeal looks like a long shot.

Elliott tapped a common provision found in bilateral trade agreements promising foreign investors fair and equitable treatment. Not only is the track record of fighting such penalties on the international stage mixed, Seoul is making a dubious assertion. It insists the NPS is not a state institution under Korean law and therefore its actions fall outside the reach of the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement. Yet the NPS's operational expenses are funded by the state while its officials are appointed and supervised by the health and welfare ministry. On those and other grounds, the Hague court determined the NPS is a de facto state organ.

South Korea has much to lose if the appeal fails. It will have to pay more to Elliott in interest and legal fees, and these costs will ultimately be borne by taxpayers. That has sparked a national debate on whether Samsung should foot at least part of the bill. There is also reputational damage to consider. Yoon played a key role in prosecuting government officials and Samsung executives in the aftermath of the corruption scandal. Challenging the Hague's ruling sends a message that Seoul is not serious about cleaning up the powerful family-run conglomerates, the chaebol.

Yet conceding defeat will also be expensive. As of May, the NPS holds some 145 trillion won ($112 billion) worth of domestic equities, or nearly 6% of the total market capitalisation of South Korea's listed firms, data from the stock exchange operators shows. Acknowledging the government is responsible for the fund's actions might pave the way for more legal attacks. There have been 10 such investor-state disputes filed against the country so far, with the bulk of those landing after Elliott's suit. The government even recently said it will create a new agency just to handle these cases.

Regardless, it's an awkward time to dig up past corporate scandals. Global investors are deploying funds in the region beyond China as growth in the world’s second largest economy slows and as tensions between Beijing and Washington soar. What’s more, electric cars, artificial intelligence and semiconductors are hot sectors around the world. South Korea's $1.7 trillion technology-heavy export-driven economy should benefit from both trends. Instead the “Korea discount” looms large.

Take Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), the $360 billion smartphones-to-chips giant and the country’s largest listed company. Over the past five years, it was valued by the market on average at 12 times forecast earnings, at least 60% less than the multiples commanded by Taiwan's TSMC (2330.TW) and Apple (AAPL.O) respectively. The benchmark KOSPI 200 Index is up 18% since the start of the year, lagging Taiwan and Japan. The latter is luring foreign funds as Tokyo pushes for better corporate governance. Seoul has more pressing priorities besides waging a protracted war with Elliott, especially one it is bound to lose.

Reuters Graphics

