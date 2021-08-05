Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
“South Park” is ViacomCBS’s superhero

ViacomCBS headquarters is pictured in New York, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When in doubt, copy Walt Disney (DIS.N). ViacomCBS (VIAC.O) said on Thursday it had signed a deal with “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to create 14 movies exclusively for its streaming service Paramount+. The move is right out of the Marvel playbook.

ViacomCBS cable network Comedy Central has been the long-time home of the four foul-mouthed boys. Extending the franchise is one way for Paramount+ to boost the more than 40 million subscribers it already has worldwide. Spinning out new characters has done wonders for Disney+. Marvel’s “Loki” and Star Wars television spinoff “The Mandalorian” helped boost the subscriber base for Magic Kingdom’s flagship service to more than 100 million.

ViacomCBS paid Parker and Stone around $900 million, according to Bloomberg, for a package that also includes more seasons for Comedy Central through 2027. That’s nearly double what AT&T’s (T.N) HBO paid for “South Park” streaming rights in 2018. But as subscriber growth slows for the industry, ViacomCBS boss Bob Bakish may find the price is worth paying . (By Jennifer Saba)

