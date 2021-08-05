“South Park” is ViacomCBS’s superhero

ViacomCBS headquarters is pictured in New York, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When in doubt, copy Walt Disney (DIS.N). ViacomCBS (VIAC.O) said on Thursday it had signed a deal with “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to create 14 movies exclusively for its streaming service Paramount+. The move is right out of the Marvel playbook.

ViacomCBS cable network Comedy Central has been the long-time home of the four foul-mouthed boys. Extending the franchise is one way for Paramount+ to boost the more than 40 million subscribers it already has worldwide. Spinning out new characters has done wonders for Disney+. Marvel’s “Loki” and Star Wars television spinoff “The Mandalorian” helped boost the subscriber base for Magic Kingdom’s flagship service to more than 100 million.

ViacomCBS paid Parker and Stone around $900 million, according to Bloomberg, for a package that also includes more seasons for Comedy Central through 2027. That’s nearly double what AT&T’s (T.N) HBO paid for “South Park” streaming rights in 2018. But as subscriber growth slows for the industry, ViacomCBS boss Bob Bakish may find the price is worth paying . (By Jennifer Saba)

