Breakingviews
“South Park” is ViacomCBS’s superhero
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When in doubt, copy Walt Disney (DIS.N). ViacomCBS (VIAC.O) said on Thursday it had signed a deal with “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to create 14 movies exclusively for its streaming service Paramount+. The move is right out of the Marvel playbook.
ViacomCBS cable network Comedy Central has been the long-time home of the four foul-mouthed boys. Extending the franchise is one way for Paramount+ to boost the more than 40 million subscribers it already has worldwide. Spinning out new characters has done wonders for Disney+. Marvel’s “Loki” and Star Wars television spinoff “The Mandalorian” helped boost the subscriber base for Magic Kingdom’s flagship service to more than 100 million.
ViacomCBS paid Parker and Stone around $900 million, according to Bloomberg, for a package that also includes more seasons for Comedy Central through 2027. That’s nearly double what AT&T’s (T.N) HBO paid for “South Park” streaming rights in 2018. But as subscriber growth slows for the industry, ViacomCBS boss Bob Bakish may find the price is worth paying . (By Jennifer Saba)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Private-equity tax loophole is finally threatened read more
Moderna thinks about growing up read more
Beiersdorf recovery could gain from a sticky end read more
Bayer is still struggling with Monsanto weeds read more
Japanese car revival puts cash hoards in focus read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.