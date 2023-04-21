













NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Paramount Global (PARA.O) and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) bosses are fighting over “South Park” like the foul-mouthed cartoon fourth graders featured in the hit adult-oriented series. Paramount has countersued its rival to stream the program whose library Warner Bros Discovery bought for $500 million, along with the rights to new episodes, for its newly rebranded Max service. The spat highlights the pitfalls of an arms-dealer mentality sweeping the media industry.

Not long ago, producers were keeping movies and shows to beef up their own streaming audiences. For instance, Walt Disney (DIS.N) yanked Star Wars and other valuable franchises from Netflix (NFLX.O) to build its Disney+ service. Boss Bob Iger is shifting gears, however, and licensing some of the company’s fare.

Paramount boss Bob Bakish and Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav both champion the idea of letting others carry the content for which their companies are paying so dearly to develop. This approach calls for careful planning, however. Some IP, such as “South Park,” is worth hoarding. In 2021, Paramount struck a $900 million deal with series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone that included producing exclusive movies for Paramount+. These sorts of complicated dealings will only get tougher as the streaming wars get more cutthroat. (By Jennifer Saba)

