













NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Twitter has slashed about three-quarters of employees since Elon Musk completed his buyout. So far, the social network is still functioning. Maybe Musk has hit on the optimal level of staffing and investment after years of bloat. But it’s also possible Twitter is building up what software developers call “technical debt” – where today’s underinvestment becomes tomorrow’s liability.

The holiday meltdown at Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) is an example of how technical debt can build up even in non-technology companies. The U.S. low-cost carrier cancelled over 16,700 flights in December, and has said it lost money in the fourth quarter after taking a pre-tax hit of up to $825 million from lost revenue, higher employee costs, and customer reimbursement.

The proximate cause was weather. But the vulnerability came from years of underinvestment in IT systems. Chief Executive Bob Jordan had admitted in November that Southwest’s growth outpaced its systems. The airline’s pilots association says the company ignored necessary technology upgrades. And although Southwest’s high operating margin – twice that of rivals Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and United Airlines (UAL.O) – partly reflects its preference for direct city-to-city routes rather than the hub networks peers operate, it can also suggest underinvestment.

That can be hard to reverse. Organizations dislike replacing critical software on the fly. Lower spending also leaves more for shareholder returns, and investors don’t like giving up what they’re used to receiving. Southwest’s dividends and buybacks equaled about half its operating profit over the past decade, compared to about a third at United. At around $1 billion, the sum it returned to shareholders each year on average is roughly the same as its investment in technology this year.

Twitter doesn’t have airplanes to keep aloft, but it too could be building up a kind of technical debt. The company had about $6 billion of operating costs in the four quarters before it went private, compared with $5 billion of revenue, which suggest there was fat to cut. But dispensing with three-quarters of the workforce suggests Musk is experimenting with extreme leanness. As with Southwest, the risk is that underspend today becomes a kind of debt to be paid tomorrow – on top of the real borrowings Musk has already taken on in spades.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Southwest Airlines said on Jan. 6 that it expects to report a loss in the fourth quarter. The U.S. airline cancelled more than 16,700 flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 31 because of cascading technical problems following winter storms.

Southwest estimates the pre-tax effect of the problem was between $725 million and $825 million, driven by lost revenue of up to $425 million and an increase in operating expenses from employee costs, as well as reimbursements and frequent flier points given to customers.

