SPACs fake it till they make it

Empty cubicles are seen as the first phase of FMC Corporation employees return to work in the office in Philadelphia, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Helicopter-taxi firm Blade Air Mobility’s (BLDE.O) fake public-relations representative is more than just a PR problem for investors read more . It went public via special-purpose acquisition company Experience Investment, backed by Eric Affeldt, former chieftain of country club firm Club Corp. The phony spokesperson it had up until shortly before it listed shares, according to Business Insider, is troubling for a startup that wants to be taken seriously by shareholders.

Young companies can have some growing pains when it comes to presenting themselves. That’s why they often hire help from public relations firms, an industry that has exploded so much there are now seven flacks for every reporter, according to information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Still, some of the most seasoned companies carry on without a press person. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) lists Chief Financial Officer Marc Hamburg in its earnings releases. Blade might benefit from someone sprucing up its public story as it switches from old-school helicopters to electric air taxis. That it didn’t have a spokesperson is one problem. That it faked it may need more than just flacking. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Goldman’s transatlantic tentacles read more

Facebook throws more spaghetti at the wall read more

Brussels raises the price of bolstering Belarus read more

Kerry freshens portfolio with additive maker read more

Aussie-China spat spotlights WTO limits read more

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: <a href="http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe" target="_blank">http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe</a> | Editing by Gina Chon and Amanda Gomez