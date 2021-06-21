Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

SPACs fake it till they make it

3 minute read

Empty cubicles are seen as the first phase of FMC Corporation employees return to work in the office in Philadelphia, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Helicopter-taxi firm Blade Air Mobility’s (BLDE.O) fake public-relations representative is more than just a PR problem for investors read more . It went public via special-purpose acquisition company Experience Investment, backed by Eric Affeldt, former chieftain of country club firm Club Corp. The phony spokesperson it had up until shortly before it listed shares, according to Business Insider, is troubling for a startup that wants to be taken seriously by shareholders.

Young companies can have some growing pains when it comes to presenting themselves. That’s why they often hire help from public relations firms, an industry that has exploded so much there are now seven flacks for every reporter, according to information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Still, some of the most seasoned companies carry on without a press person. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) lists Chief Financial Officer Marc Hamburg in its earnings releases. Blade might benefit from someone sprucing up its public story as it switches from old-school helicopters to electric air taxis. That it didn’t have a spokesperson is one problem. That it faked it may need more than just flacking. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Goldman’s transatlantic tentacles read more

Facebook throws more spaghetti at the wall read more

Brussels raises the price of bolstering Belarus read more

Kerry freshens portfolio with additive maker read more

Aussie-China spat spotlights WTO limits read more

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: <a href="http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe" target="_blank">http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe</a> | Editing by Gina Chon and Amanda Gomez

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 4:06 PM UTCGoldman’s transatlantic tentacles

While Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is a big deal on Wall Street, its spread into transaction banking is all about starting small. David Solomon’s firm said on Monday that it plans to extend its new payment services for companies , launched in the United States last year, to the United Kingdom. It won’t initially make much impact, but that might help Goldman steal a march.

BreakingviewsFacebook throws more spaghetti at the wall
BreakingviewsBrussels raises the price of bolstering Belarus
BreakingviewsKerry freshens portfolio with additive maker
BreakingviewsBuyout shoppers can spend more on Morrisons