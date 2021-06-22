Spain float delay adds to Europe IPO muddle

Company stock price information is displayed on screens as they hang above the Paris stock exchange, operated by Euronext NV, in La Defense business district in Paris, France, December 14, 2016.

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s initial public offering market is blowing hot and cold. Spanish refrigerated truck firm Primafrio said late on Monday it would delay a float in which it planned to sell a 25% stake at a valuation of up to 1.7 billion euros. It’s the second Spanish IPO to get nixed this year, following renewables energy producer Opdenergy. French car parts distributor PHE also pulled a Paris listing.

Deals that make it over the line are having to make do with lower valuations and higher volatility, according to bankers. Despite conservative pricing, Paris-listed digital music label Believe (BLV.PA) and London-listed chip designer Alphawave IP (AWE.L) slumped on debut, as did Spanish green energy firm Ecoener (ECNER.MC). Primafrio’s controlling family may have put off investors. But that hasn’t deterred tightly held Madrid-listed Acciona (ANA.MC), which is selling a quarter of its renewables unit at an equity valuation of up to 9.8 billion euros. Investors may want to buckle up. (By Christopher Thompson)

