Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Spanx’s “velvet ghetto”

2 minute read

Creations hang on a rack before the GS Shop Lingerie Show featuring Wonderbra, Anna Sui and Spanx Fall 2014 collections during New York Fashion Week February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Spanx undergarments hide unsightly bulges, but they don’t get rid of them. Similarly, Blackstone’s (BX.N) decision to enlist an all-female team to buy a $1.2 billion majority stake in Spanx looks good, but doesn’t address finance’s enduring gender unevenness.

Finance’s upper reaches are still mostly male – Blackstone’s four top executives are all men, for example. But there is progress. Steve Schwarzman’s firm has invested in companies like women-focused dating app Bumble. The Spanx deal announcement featured the word “female” 10 times.

The risk is that such deals play to the notion of the “velvet ghetto” – a term coined 35 years ago to describe how women end up relegated to fields deemed to be women’s work, with lower wages and status. The original study focused on public relations, but it’s true elsewhere too. Women remain underrepresented in industries like oil and gas.

It’s possible that the Blackstone team led by Ann Chung books a home run, and other buyout shops follow its example. The bigger win will come when diverse teams are closing deals in mostly-male and female sectors alike, and nobody bats an eye. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Canadian National CEO gets off the train read more

Goldman is in not-so-splendid green isolation read more

Nordic optical IPO’s fortune is tied to EssiLux read more

Rio Tinto is king of the net-zero little leagues read more

Apollo, god of basically everything read more

Editing by John Foley and Amanda Gomez

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 4:29 PM UTC

Facebook name-change alone would miss the point

Facebook may change its name. But will it change anything else? The idea of a new moniker for the $959 billion firm, akin to the invention of Alphabet in place of Google, was reported by the Verge on Tuesday. It might make sense for Facebook, as its eponymous brand is both sullied and slow-growing. But it's about more than what Mark Zuckerberg's company is called.

Breakingviews
Spanx’s “velvet ghetto”
Breakingviews
Facebook’s new name: grandiose, banal or honest?
Breakingviews
Canadian National CEO gets off the train
Breakingviews
Nordic optical IPO’s fortune is tied to EssiLux