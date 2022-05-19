NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - There’s a dogfight brewing in the U.S. budget airline industry. Ultra-budget carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N)wants its shareholders to reject a hostile offer from rival JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O), in favor of its current agreement to merge with cheap-tier peer Frontier. They might want to hang tight, though. True, JetBlue’s $3.3 billion offer, which at $30 a share looks about 40% higher than Frontier’s, comes with antitrust risk read more that makes it probably less valuable than it looks. But that doesn’t mean Spirit investors can’t still squeeze a bit more out of Frontier.

The big question for a Spirit shareholder is how much Frontier could pay, in theory. Start with what the two airlines together might be worth. Based on their undisturbed market values, and adjusting for a 13% decline in an index of U.S. airline stocks since the merger was agreed in February, their combined worth is $4.4 billion. Add the benefits of a potential merger, which Frontier reckons come to $500 million of extra EBITDA a year, or about $1.7 billion if valued on the company’s own trading multiple, according to Refinitiv. That sums to $6.1 billion.

The second question is how much of that Spirit can persuade Frontier – and its majority owner and Chairman William Franke – to give away. Right now, the offer on the table is about $230 million in cash, and just under 49% of the new, bigger airline’s stock. That would leave Frontier itself with a stake worth about $2.9 billion – over $500 million more than the value of what its shareholders started with. In other words, Frontier can in theory pay all that away before it starts destroying value. It works out at an extra $5 per share in cash for Spirit shareholders.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Of course, Spirit shareholders won’t want to scare Frontier off. The alternative option, a merger with JetBlue, could take 24 months to happen, if it gets past regulators at all. The market could move dramatically during that time, making a cash bid look less generous. Worst of all, Spirit could end up with both bidders walking away. Still, there’s no sign that either Frontier or JetBlue is anything but peachy keen. At the least, Spirit shareholders ought to keep their options open a while longer.

Follow @JMAGuilford on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Budget U.S. carrier Spirit Airlines said on May 19 that shareholders should reject an unsolicited tender offer from rival JetBlue Airways of $30 per share, launched on May 16. The hostile offer is below the $33 per share that JetBlue previously offered Spirit, though JetBlue has said it could increase its price if allowed to conduct due diligence.

- Spirit previously agreed to be acquired by ultra-budget peer Frontier on February 7, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $18.81 per share based on Frontier’s closing price on May 13. Spirit has rejected JetBlue’s previous overtures, saying that a tie-up would be unable to obtain antitrust approval.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by John Foley and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.