A smartphone is seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Spotify Technology (SPOT.N) is hitting all the right notes. The Swedish streaming-music service said on Wednesday that it grew subscribers 14% year-over-year to 188 million, beating expectations read more . Second-quarter revenue rose 23% aided in part by advertising and it reported its ninth quarter in a row of free cash flow.

That stands in sharp contrast to Netflix (NFLX.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N). Reed Hasting’s streaming-video service said last week it lost nearly 1 million subscribers in the second quarter while Twitter, which depends mainly on advertising, posted a surprising decline in revenue read more .

And yet, Spotify is cheap by comparison. Even with Wednesday morning’s 12% jump in shares, with an enterprise value of $21 billion, Spotify is worth 1.5 times next year’s revenue, according to Refinitiv estimates. Netflix meanwhile has a multiple twice as high, and Twitter more than triple. For investors, that seems off note. (By Jennifer Saba)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Rio’s dividend is not yet a cause for concern read more

Aussie climate ambition pulls timidly ahead read more

Shopify’s mea culpa read more

UK shoppers test “buy now, pay much later” model read more

Alibaba dual play is open sesame to China buyers read more

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Amanda Gomez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.