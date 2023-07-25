LONDON, July 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Spotify (SPOT.N) is caught between the expectations of investors and major music labels. The $27 billion Swedish music-streaming company on Tuesday unveiled its earnings for the three months to June 30. The good news is that its adjusted operating loss of 112 million euros ($124 million) was less than in the same quarter last year. The number of subscribers is still rising fast. But investors were more interested in what Chief Executive Daniel Ek had to say about the future, following Monday’s announcement that he is increasing prices for some premium subscribers. One bullish argument for Spotify’s stock is that higher prices will mean higher margins over time.

On that score, Spotify disappointed on Tuesday. Ek said the gross margin in the three months to Sept. 30 would be 26%, which is only a slight improvement from the last quarter’s 24%. And he didn’t give any encouraging longer-term signals. Shares in Spotify dropped 12%.

There are two reasons for hope. First, some of Spotify’s customers pay annually, which means the price hike might take a while to come through. Second, Ek has a good reason to stay coy. He’s locked in a long-term standoff with major labels like Universal Music Group (UMG.AS), which currently grab the overwhelming majority of Spotify’s revenue. If the streamer sounds too positive about the trajectory of its margins, the labels might see it as an invitation to play hardball. In other words, Spotify’s future may be rosier than Ek is willing to let on. (By Karen Kwok)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Thales cyber push meets investor shoulder shrug read more

Chevron’s restraint paying off read more

Office landlord offers glimpse of what’s to come read more

Spain vote stalemate requires winner to drop out read more

SSAB profit hit flags EU steel’s parlous state read more

Editing by Liam Proud and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.