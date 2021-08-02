Square backs a truck onto Wall Street’s front yard

A logo for the company Afterpay is seen in a store window in Sydney, Australia, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Coates

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Square (SQ.N) is reversing into Wall Street’s front yard. The $29 billion purchase of buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay (APT.AX) announced on Sunday makes Jack Dorsey’s financial technology outfit look more like a bank. Only unlike JPMorgan (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N) or Bank of America (BAC.N), Square comes without historical baggage, dense regulation and a lengthy rap sheet. The big lenders can’t help but take this threat seriously.

Previously Square mostly catered to small businesses, providing digital gadgets that let them take credit card payments. Buying Afterpay helps Dorsey capture more consumers directly. The acquiree has 16 million customers and is a logical add-on for Square’s Cash App, where users store and transfer money. Shares in Dorsey’s firm, whose second-quarter revenue more than doubled to almost $4.7 billion, were up by about 11% in Monday morning trading – equivalent to about $13 billion.

The writing was already on the wall for banks trying to defend highly lucrative credit card businesses. About 13% of 18- to 34-year-olds, who are more skeptical of buying on plastic, have used buy-now-pay-later services compared with an overall average of 9%, according to eMarketer. The market is expected to grow up to 15 times by 2025 to process up to $1 trillion in transactions, according to Bank of America. Credit card firm Synchrony Financial (SYF.N) Chief Executive Brian Doubles said in July that “every financial service provider out there” will end up offering a pay-later product.

But Square poses a particular threat because it is also backing into traditional banking. After receiving an industrial loan charter from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, it now offers checking and savings accounts, along with existing loan products, which it will underwrite. Most financial technology firms have to partner with traditional banks, which are highly regulated, to handle customers’ deposits. Square has some tough rules to abide by, such as a so-called leverage ratio, but avoids some of the red tape that binds Wall Street stalwarts, which have also had to deal with multiple conduct-related scandals.

Big banks will fight back. They might do that alone, or by eyeing deals with other pay-later operators like $17 billion Affirm (AFRM.O), which competes with Afterpay and went public in January. With a $13.8 billion balance sheet, Square still pales in comparison to JPMorgan, with $3.7 trillion in assets, but it’s already big enough to force finance’s old guard to change their ways.

