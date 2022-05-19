Smartphone with Tether logo is placed on displayed U.S. dollars in this illustration taken May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The crypto world’s largest stablecoin is yet to prove that it is in fact stable. Tether, a $75 billion digital asset supposedly pegged to the U.S. dollar, came under pressure after a rival coin collapsed and holders started pulling their money. Though Tether’s value has recovered, one remaining concern is that just 49% of its reserves, which support the peg, were in highly liquid assets like cash and U.S. Treasury bills at the end of December.

The company on Thursday said cash and Treasuries increased to 53% of assets at the end of the first quarter. Holdings of riskier commercial paper shrunk by $4 billion between December and March, and another $4 billion since then. But Tether still has $5 billion parked in “other investments” like digital tokens, while its exposure to corporate bonds and precious metals has increased slightly. Users have on average pulled almost $1 billion per day from the stablecoin since May 11. At that rate, Tether’s $43 billion of liquid assets could in theory be exhausted in a little more than a month. (By Liam Proud)

